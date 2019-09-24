World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA triggers another diplomatic scandal with Russia

Russia » News from the Kremlin print

Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for Russian President Putin, said that the situation, in which the USA refused to issue visas to members of the Russian delegation for their participation at the meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York was "unacceptable and alarming." Both the UN and Moscow are supposed to show a tough reaction to such a development, he added.

USA triggers another diplomatic scandal with Russia. 63885.jpeg

"Washington is violating its international obligations. This is a direct violation of international obligations by Washington, because this is not just a bilateral visit. It goes about a visit of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly," Peskov said. All that the United States can do is to restrict the stay of Russian diplomats in one city, New York, where the international organization is headquartered. "The USA has no right to introduce any other restriction for those who go to the General Assembly," the spokesman for the Russian president concluded.

Earlier, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Federation Council Committee for Foreign Affairs, said that the US Embassy in Moscow did not issue visas to ten members of the Russian delegation, who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on a trip to the UN General Assembly in New York. The US Embassy denied visas to Kosachev himself, to  chairman of the State Duma's committee on international affairs Leonid Slutsky, and to officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry. There was no formal refusal of visas per se, but the delegates failed to timely receive their passports from the US Embassy.

US officials later said that the Russian diplomats allegedly submitted their documents in an untimely manner. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied such an explanation and said that all the documents had been submitted within the deadlines indicated by American diplomats. The incident will be the central topic for discussion during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in New York, Zakharova noted.

Topics visa to usa sergei lavrov dmitry peskov michael pompeo maria zakharova russian diplomats diplomatic scandal un general assembly us-russian relations russian foreign ministry
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Kashmir, Ummah and Realpolitik
Columnists
In Trump's America, treason always prospers
Columnists
Trump Regime Escalates Illegal Sanctions War on Iran
News All >
Last materials
USA triggers another diplomatic scandal with Russia
Kashmir, Ummah and Realpolitik
Easiest way to pass Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Certification Exams
Eleven police officers fired after having sex on the beach
In Trump's America, treason always prospers
Trump Regime Escalates Illegal Sanctions War on Iran
Young people are right about climate change: It’s time to listen
Russian S-400 can easily desacralize F-35 Lightning II fighters
If NATO strikes Kaliningrad, Russia will seize Baltic in 48 hours
Will Vladimir Putin declare capitalism dead too?
Popular
Columnists
In Trump's America, treason always prospers

On May 15, 2017, Pravda.Report published my essay, Articles of Impeachment for Donald J. Trump. As I reread that article in preparation for writing this one, it was disconcerting to realize that, over two years later, almost all the charges I leveled against Trump still ring true.

In Trump's America, treason always prospers
Young people are right about climate change: It’s time to listen
Columnists
Young people are right about climate change: It’s time to listen
Columnists
Trump Regime Escalates Illegal Sanctions War on Iran
Real life stories
Eleven police officers fired after having sex on the beach
Contributor submission Kashmir, Ummah and Realpolitik Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Young people are right about climate change: It’s time to listen Dmitry Sudakov Aidyn Mehtiyev Russia and Iran build powerful alliance countering USA and Saudi Arabia Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Trump Regime Escalates Illegal Sanctions War on Iran
Russia works on new missile that deactivates all enemy weapons
In Trump's America, treason always prospers
In Trump's America, treason always prospers
In Trump's America, treason always prospers
Hole in Soyuz spaceship will remain mystery for good
In Trump's America, treason always prospers
In Trump's America, treason always prospers
Russia stops Israel from striking Syria
In Trump's America, treason always prospers
Why do Americans think of themselves as victors?
Why do Americans think of themselves as victors?
Will Vladimir Putin declare capitalism dead too?
Russian actress dying of multiple organ failure syndrome
Trump Regime Escalates Illegal Sanctions War on Iran
Young people are right about climate change: It’s time to listen
Young people are right about climate change: It’s time to listen
In Trump's America, treason always prospers
If NATO strikes Kaliningrad, Russia will seize Baltic in 48 hours
Young people are right about climate change: It’s time to listen
Trump Regime Escalates Illegal Sanctions War on Iran
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.