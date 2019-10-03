Putin fires five generals and chief of Federal Penitentiary Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to dismiss five generals. The document was published on the official website of legal information.

According to the document, Major General Andrei Vinogradov was dismissed from the post of the head of the Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in the Vladimir region. In addition, the head of the Central Directorate of the Ministry of Defense for Issues of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Management in the Republic of Komi, Major General Alexander Knyazev, was dismissed from his position as well.

Putin also dismissed the head of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Kaliningrad region, Lieutenant General Viktor Ledenev, deputy head of the Central Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Novosibirsk Region, Major General Andrei Neupokoev. The chief inspector of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Major Eduard Sobol was dismissed fromhis post as well.

In addition, prosecutors of the Tomsk and Voronezh regions, Viktor Romanenko and Nikolai Shishkin, were dismissed according to Putin's decree too.

The decree also dismissed Colonel General Gennady Kornienko from the post of the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN). On September 30, Kornienko turned 65 years old - this is the age limit for staying in service.

In early September, the Russian president dismissed nearly 30 senior law enforcement officials