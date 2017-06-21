European Court of Human Rights: Promoting filth and insolence

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) evidently prefers to promote filth, perversion, non-traditional practices and deviancy among youths that to protect children from predators. Why?

Because it has attacked a Russian law which prohibits distribution of texcts and images on homosexuality among minors.

So according to the ECHR, it is OK to send lurid texts about anal sex and for children to be exposed to graphic pictures of males sucking each others' anatomies? No? Then why does the ECHR describe Russia's law banning the promotion of homosexuality among minors, people under 18 years of age?

What right has the ECHR to criticize what Russian lawmakers do in Russia for Russians and by Russians? And what right has the ECHR to describe the law as discroiminatory and encouraging homophobia when all it does it protect children from perverts?

Perhaps the ECHR would like to comment on why it did not even consider the following indictment, now that it is getting all high and mighty.

http://www.pravdareport.com/opinion/columnists/06-11-2011/119534-indictment_nato-0/

By CherryX - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38007603