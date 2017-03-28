Russian General Staff: US radars control almost whole Russia

Almost all the possible flight trajectories of the Russian ballistic missiles in the American direction are cut off by the US radar missile warning systems, Viktor Poznihir, Deputy Head of the Russian General Staff Main Operations Directorate, claimed at a conference on disarmament in Geneva.

According to him, the US radars' zone of control covers almost the whole territory of Russia.

'These radars are capable of detecting flights of combat blocks of intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as ballistic missiles of submarines and give targets for anti-missile complexes,' Poznihir noted.

Beside that, the US defence systems may threaten space activity of any country, including Russia, Poznihir stated, reminding of Pentagon's demonstrating its ability to annihilate space vehicles with the help of missile defence fire means in 2008, having launched a missile from a destroyer.

According to his estimations, 'engagement of mobile sea-based radars near Alaska, in Romania and Poland, as well as information systems of the missile defence vessels will significantly increase agility and preciseness of target indications on the Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and as a result their interception'.

The Russian experts have also evaluated the US missile defence abilities to annihilate the Chinese ballistic missiles.

