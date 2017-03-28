Pravda.ru

News » Russia

Russian General Staff: US radars control almost whole Russia

28.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian General Staff: US radars control almost whole Russia. Radars

Almost all the possible flight trajectories of the Russian ballistic missiles in the American direction are cut off by the US radar missile warning systems, Viktor Poznihir, Deputy Head of the Russian General Staff Main Operations Directorate, claimed at a conference on disarmament in Geneva.

According to him, the US radars' zone of control covers almost the whole territory of Russia.

'These radars are capable of detecting flights of combat blocks of intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as ballistic missiles of submarines and give targets for anti-missile complexes,' Poznihir noted.

Beside that, the US defence systems may threaten space activity of any country, including Russia, Poznihir stated, reminding of Pentagon's demonstrating its ability to annihilate space vehicles with the help of missile defence fire means in 2008, having launched a missile from a destroyer.

According to his estimations, 'engagement of mobile sea-based radars near Alaska, in Romania and Poland, as well as information systems of the missile defence vessels will significantly increase agility and preciseness of target indications on the Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and as a result their interception'.

The Russian experts have also evaluated the US missile defence abilities to annihilate the Chinese ballistic missiles.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Russia is ready for nuclear attack
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
The Belarusian KGB has detained 26 people, who had been preparing mass riots. They belong to the White Legion and Young Front groups
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate? US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?

Video

Society

Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Everything you do comes back to you
Everything you do comes back to you
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Eastern concepts of women s liberation superior to Western concepts
Eastern concepts of women's liberation superior to Western concepts

Popular photos

World

Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service