Putin increases size of Russian army

The number of military staff of the Russian Armed Forces has surpassed 1 million people.

Thus, total number of the Armed Forces has made up 1,897,000 people since 1 January 2017 and will be of 1,903,000 men since 1 July this year. The size of staff will be 1,013,628 people.

It is noted, that it has been the first increase of military staff for a long time. A corresponding order has been signed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Pravda.Ru reported, before that the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu had spoken out at a ministerial panel session and revealed that power of the Central Military District of the Russian Army has increased 4 times for the latest years. In particular, 7 forces, 2 military units and 33 small units have been reequipped.

Military might of Central Russia quadruples
 







