First civil nuclear-powered submarine designed in Russia

A civilian nuclear-powered submarine for search of natural resources under the Arctic ice is being designed by the Russian scientists.

It will be equipped with robotic complexes, autonomous unmanned submersibles which will secure seismic reconnaissance as well.

There are no such submarines in the world. These are unique perspective technological solutions, which would allow the next generation to be ready for settlement of serious tasks on exploration of the shelf.

Length of the vessel will make up 135.5m, width - 14.4m. The speed will be of 12.6 knots, while maximum submersion depth - 400m. The submarine will be able to operate autonomously for as long as 90 days. The size of crew is 40 people.

