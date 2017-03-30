Pravda.ru

Russian weapon to be tested at 1,200°C

The Russian weapons will be tested at 1,200°C. They will be burnt in the 12th Central Scientific-Research Centre of the Russian Defence Ministry after 2018.

The Rosatom nuclear corporation will create special thermal facilities to test military and special equipment on 'unscheduled influence'.

Thus, weapons will be tested on influence of new types of armament, including lasers.

There will be built two facilities with a heat stabilizer and an open fire camera, as well as a single command room. A tank or an armoured infantry vehicle will be able to fit in a fire camera.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the 12th Central Scientific-Research Centre of the Russian Defence Ministry was created in the mid of the previous century and owns a unique experimentation base, which is capable of modeling consequences of a nuclear explosion - superpower shock wave or strong electromagnetic fields.

