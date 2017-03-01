Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber

Russia's Tupolev design bureau has created a full-size model of the prospective aviation long-range aviation complex, known for the Russian initials as PAK DA, TASS reports. The new strategic bomber is being developed for the Russian Air Force.

The company has previously created several models of the new aircraft based on the "flying wing" technology. The models were made of composite materials and wood. The new aircraft will use radar absorbing materials. Weapons will be placed inside the bomber aircraft. The PAK DA strategic bomber will also be outfitted with state-of-the-art radio electronic warfare equipment. Airborne weapons of the new strategic bomber will include long-range hypersonic missiles.

The first prototype of the PAK DA bomber is to make its maiden flight in 2025. The first public demonstration of the aircraft is expected to take place in 2018.

The PAK DA is said to be a strategic, operational-tactical missile bomber. The PAK DA will replace three aircraft: Tu-22M3, Tu-95MS and Tu-160.

