Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russians learn to live without imported goods

01.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russians learn to live without imported goods. 60954.jpeg

The Russian Federal Service of State Statistics has reported a drop in the share of imported goods in Russian retail stores in the first quarter of this year. It amounted to 36 percent, mostly due to the high cost of imported products.

This is the minimum indicator since 2008. In the first quarter of 2016, the share of imports in retail stores was 38%, in the same period of 2015 - 41% and in 2014 - 43%. The decrease in the share of imports is also due to economic measures that Russia took in response to sanctions from Western countries, as well as due to investment in Russian production on the part of international corporations.

According to the results of the first quarter of 2016, the share of imports in the category of cereals was only 0.2%, sausages - 1.6%, flour - 1.8%, poultry - 4.1%, pork - 8.3%. The share of imports is high in the category of cheeses  - 27.7% (in the first quarter of 2014 - 48.4%).

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Food destruction: New Russian 'mystery'
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
In Serbia, a local resident made a video of unidentified flying objects in the sky over the city of Doni Milanovac
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
War! It's all out war, and nothing can call the pitbulls off of Trump, Putin, and Russia - other than the total defeat of those in the USA who are sending the attack dogs, the Deep State hell bent on...
Russia and Armenia create unified army Russia and Armenia create unified army

Video

Society

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers

Popular photos

World

Russia and Armenia create unified army
Russia and Armenia create unified army
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
USA can t accept loss of Syria
USA can't accept loss of Syria
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service