Russia to create two-ton and seven-ton multipurpose drones
Russia will have a two-ton multi-purpose drone by 2020 and a seven-ton one - by 2023. Unmanned helicopter aircraft will have a variable traction vector, RIA Novosti reports.
The drones will be created for reconnaissance and transport purposes at the same time.
The seven-ton UAV will be able to fly 3,000 kilometers even with one ton of cargo. The UAV will not need an airfield - it will be able to land on a clearing in the woods. The drones will thus be able to perform a large number of transport tasks - to supply soldiers at remote outposts with weapons, ammunition, food, medicines. Quite possibly, the UAV will be able to evacuate the wounded.
