World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia’s gold reserves exceed 2,000 tons for the first time

Russia » Economics

In the third quarter of 2018, the Bank of Russia acquired a record 92.2 tons of gold, a report from the World Gold Council (WGC) said. The report was published on Thursday, November 1.

Russia’s gold reserves exceed 2,000 tons for the first time. 63150.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

Thus, Russia's gold reserves have exceeded 2,000 tons for the first time. Presently, the Russian Central Bank accounts for more than 17 percent of world's gold and foreign exchange reserves. The cost of Russia's gold reserves based on the price of 1,214.8 dollars per troy ounce (as of October 31), is evaluated at more than 78 billion dollars.

According to the report, net purchases of gold by central banks in the third quarter amounted to 148.4 tons. Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkey acquired most.

In August, Dmitry Tulin, first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, said that gold remains "an absolute guarantee against legal and political risks."

In May, Russia left China behind and was ranked fifth in the world in terms of gold reserves. Russia has been increasing gold reserves against the backdrop of the decline of the Russian ruble. In addition, Russia dropped out of the list of 33 largest holders of US public debt, having reduced the amount of US bonds at its disposal to 30 billion dollars in July. In August 2018, Russia's share in US government bonds dropped to $14 billion.

 

Europe should be afraid of weak Russia Europe should be afraid of weak Russia
Topics gold russian gold russian ruble gold reserves bank of russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
News from the Kremlin
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Americas
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
News All >
Readers' top
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Roscosmos unveils video showing moment of Soyuz-FG booster rocket accident
Car tyre kills unsuspecting woman in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily

The United States has been preparing for a real war with Russia since the 2000s, and the Americans are switching from theory to practice now

Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Americas
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
News from the Kremlin
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko

Russia imposed economic sanctions against 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 companies. The Kremlin hopes that the sanctions will help normalise Ukraine's relations with Russia

Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Americas
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Economics
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria

An unexpected format gathered in Istanbul to resolve the issue of a political settlement in Syria. Washington and Tehran did not take part in the summit, but Berlin and Paris decided to participate

Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
News from the Kremlin
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Showbiz
Steven Seagal founds new company in Moscow
Contributor submission World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba? Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia’s gold reserves exceed 2,000 tons for the first time
Putin and Trump will be looking for Xi Jinping in Paris
Man accused of making 26 life-size dolls from dead girls' bodies
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
Woman dies in Moscow shopping mall as she falls off railing and lands on another woman
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Russian film director Gai Germanika's expensive phone stolen during premiere
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.