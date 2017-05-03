Russia's T-50 fifth-generation fighter equipped with super powerful cruise missile

Source: Mil.ru

Russia's T-50 fifth generation aircraft has been equipped with state-of-the-art tactical anti-ship cruise missile X-35UE (Х-35УЭ), capable of destroying any naval targets.

According to experts, the T-50 will become a multipurpose combat aircraft. The test of the new missile as an on-board weapon of the T-50 has been completed.

Due to its dimensions, the missile will be mounted on external suspensions of the aircraft.

In pictures: Sukhoi PAKFA fifth-generation fighter jet



The missile is capable of destroying objects from a small landing vessel to an aircraft carrier, as well as reinforcements, storage facilities, warehouses and military hardware. The missile is capable of overcoming radio-electronic interference and antiaircraft missiles. Similar missiles are used for MiG-29 fighter jets and Ka-52 attack helicopters.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru