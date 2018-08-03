Iskander missile complex can now strike sea targets

Russia's Iskander-M missile complex will now be able to strike static targets at sea. Earlier, the system could be used against ground targets only, a source told Interfax.



Russian Iskander Missiles - Mobile Ballistic Missile Launch

For example, now the Iskander missile system can strike a moored vessel. The original version of the system could not conduct such operations.

Russia's Baltic Fleet based in the Kaliningrad region, received Iskander-M operational-tactical complexes in May of this year.

NATO regularly conducts military exercises in this region simulating the execution of aggressive missions against Russia, representative of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Alexei Kondratiev said.