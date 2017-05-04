Pravda.ru

Russia bans money transfers to Ukraine

Russia has limited money transfers to Ukraine from May 4. The State Duma passed the law in late March. The law bans money transfers from Russia to Ukraine via foreign payment systems.

The document states that if a country imposed restrictive measures on Russian systems registered by the Central Bank, then it will be possible to transfer money to this country via Russia-controlled operators only. It goes about fast translations, for which one does not need to open an account.

The entry of the law into force has made direct transfers through payment systems from Russia to Ukraine impossible.

Last year, Ukraine introduced a ban on the use of a number of Russian payment systems. The authors of the idea preferred not to notice the grotesqueness of the situation, as it goes about the money that Ukrainian citizens earn on Russia's territory to support their families that stayed in the "great European power" while the latter is unable to ensure a worthy standard of living to its own citizens against the backdrop of high tariffs on public utility and everything else.

