Russian army to take St. Petersburg into impenetrable ring of defence

Forces of the Baltic Fleet, as well as air defence units , as well as military units of the Russian National guard, FSB units and combat aircraft will take St. Petersburg into an impenetrable ring of defence before the start of the Confederation Cup, a high-ranking source at the National Anti-Terrorist Committee told Pravda.Ru.

The above-mentioned forces will remain on their positions until the end of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the source added, speaking about security measures during two key events of 2017.

"Combat landing ships and marine infantry will approach St. Petersburg in two or three weeks. Usually, navy vessels approach St. Petersburg for the International Economic Forum. The warships will protect the city from the sea. The ships will also take part in naval exhibitions of Russian Technologies and Rosoboronexport," the source added.

"Additionally, anti-aircraft forces will be deployed in the city, an echeloned defence system including S-400 and Pantsir systems will be deployed to protect the sky of St. Petersburg from 9/11 type of attacks. Of course, internal troops from regions of the country will be pulled in the city," the source told Pravda.Ru.

"Combat aviation, including helicopter regiments, will be put on maximum alert to take measures against intruders and ground control. The city will not turn into a military enclave: everything will be the same as it was during the G20 summit or the Winter Games in Sochi. Of course, there will be no S-400 systems on Palace Square," the officer added.

