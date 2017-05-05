Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russian army to take St. Petersburg into impenetrable ring of defence

05.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian army to take St. Petersburg into impenetrable ring of defence. 60430.jpeg

Forces of the Baltic Fleet, as well as air defence units , as well as military units of the Russian National guard, FSB units and combat aircraft will take St. Petersburg into an impenetrable ring of defence before the start of the Confederation Cup, a high-ranking source at the National Anti-Terrorist Committee told Pravda.Ru.

The above-mentioned forces will remain on their positions until the end of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the source added, speaking about security measures during two key events of 2017.

"Combat landing ships and marine infantry will approach St. Petersburg in two or three weeks. Usually, navy vessels approach St. Petersburg for the International Economic Forum. The warships will protect the city from the sea. The ships will also take part in naval exhibitions of Russian Technologies and Rosoboronexport," the source added.

"Additionally, anti-aircraft forces will be deployed in the city, an echeloned defence system including S-400 and Pantsir systems will be deployed to protect the sky of St. Petersburg from 9/11 type of attacks. Of course, internal troops from regions of the country will be pulled in the city," the source told Pravda.Ru.

"Combat aviation, including helicopter regiments, will be put on maximum alert to take measures against intruders and ground control. The city will not turn into a military enclave: everything will be the same as it was during the G20 summit or the Winter Games in Sochi. Of course, there will be no S-400 systems on Palace Square," the officer added.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


S-400 system on guard of Moscow
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship
Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship
The "Admiral Makarov" frigate, which was built specifically for the Black Sea Fleet, has tested its performance in the Baltic Sea
Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors
Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors
The multifunctional long-range radar surveillance aviation complex A-100 will be able to detect new classes of targets, including next-generation aircraft, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said...
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles

Video

Society

Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange Mortal Regiment in Kiev on May 9
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange 'Mortal Regiment' in Kiev on May 9
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home

Popular photos

World

Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
NATO weapons on the Russian border
NATO weapons on the Russian border
Italian Prime Minister secretly receives George Soros in Rome
Italian Prime Minister secretly receives George Soros in Rome
Trump becomes more prudent with Russia
Trump becomes more prudent with Russia
FBI chief names Russia greatest threat on Earth
FBI chief names Russia 'greatest threat on Earth'

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service