Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces to switch to digital technologies by 2020

06.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 

 

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces to switch to digital technologies by 2020. 59553.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, known for the Russian initials as RVSN, will completely switch to digital data transfer technology by 2020, the press service of the Defence Ministry said.  

"The dynamics of supplies of new communication technology to the Russian army will  enable Russia's RVSN to switch completely to modern digital information transmission technology completely by 2020. Over the past four years, the Strategic Missile Forces have received new digital data transmission systems for positional areas of missile divisions. The stock of satellite communication stations, HF and UHF radio stations are being updated along with technical maintenance and repair of communications systems," representatives for the Defence Ministry told TASS.

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces also receive such digital telecommunication equipment as digital radio relay stations, automatic telephone exchange of classified and public telephony, local networks of closed segment data network. In addition, the Defence Ministry reported that communication facilities and training centers of the Military Academy of RVSN named after Peter the Great and its subsidiary in Serpukhov near Moscow had been reequipped to meet modern challenges and demands.  

It was also said that combat capabilities of missile troops and artillery of ground troops of  the Russian Armed Forces are to be increased twice by 2021.

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia strikes with its new hypersonic missile
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

President Duterte of the Philippines for dummies
President Duterte of the Philippines for dummies
Now President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is demonized and 'mistrusted', ridiculed and dismissed as a demagogue, condemned as a rough element, mocked as a buffoon. In his own country he is...
John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?
John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?
"How do you ask a man to be the last man to die in Vietnam? How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake? ... [W]e have been used in the worst fashion by the administration of this...
2016: The Year that Was...Russia's! 2016: The Year that Was...Russia's!

Video

Society

How Truth Gets Lost
How Truth Gets Lost
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle

Popular photos

World

President Duterte of the Philippines for dummies
President Duterte of the Philippines for dummies
US boasts of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
US 'boasts' of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
Argentina and Brazil: Degradation continues because USA wants to
Argentina and Brazil: Degradation continues because USA wants to
Head of Moldova meets with Russian, Turkish and Azerbaijani Ambassadors
Head of Moldova meets with Russian, Turkish and Azerbaijani Ambassadors
Trump s strategy is to set Russia against China
Trump's strategy is to set Russia against China
Estonians trust NATO no more
Estonians trust NATO no more

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service