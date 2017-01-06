Russia's Strategic Missile Forces to switch to digital technologies by 2020

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, known for the Russian initials as RVSN, will completely switch to digital data transfer technology by 2020, the press service of the Defence Ministry said.

"The dynamics of supplies of new communication technology to the Russian army will enable Russia's RVSN to switch completely to modern digital information transmission technology completely by 2020. Over the past four years, the Strategic Missile Forces have received new digital data transmission systems for positional areas of missile divisions. The stock of satellite communication stations, HF and UHF radio stations are being updated along with technical maintenance and repair of communications systems," representatives for the Defence Ministry told TASS.

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces also receive such digital telecommunication equipment as digital radio relay stations, automatic telephone exchange of classified and public telephony, local networks of closed segment data network. In addition, the Defence Ministry reported that communication facilities and training centers of the Military Academy of RVSN named after Peter the Great and its subsidiary in Serpukhov near Moscow had been reequipped to meet modern challenges and demands.

It was also said that combat capabilities of missile troops and artillery of ground troops of the Russian Armed Forces are to be increased twice by 2021.

