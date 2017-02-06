Russia to ban discounts on alcoholic drinks

Source: Fotodom.ru/Kommersant

Discounts on alcohol may disappear in Russia. According to the head of the Russian Federal Service for Protection of Consumer Rights, Anna Popova, such promotional campaigns appear as advertising of alcohol.

"Discount campaigns on alcoholic beverages should be treated as any other advertising campaign and they should therefore be banned," - said Popova, the Federal News Agency reports.

Earlier, it was reported that the State Duma prepared a bill to outlaw discounts on strong alcoholic drinks. MP Vladimir Sysoev believes that most Russian customers opt to buy the drinks that are available at a discounted price.

In Russia, the average level of consumption of alcohol per person makes up ten liters a year, whereas the norm of the World Health Organization envisages eight liters.

Earlier, the Ministry for Health of the Russian Federation developed a draft healthy lifestyle strategy before 2025. The strategy, inter alia, includes a prohibition to sell alcohol to Russian citizens under 21 years of age.

