Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Saudi Arabia to buy S-400 air defence systems from Russia

06.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Saudi Arabia to buy S-400 air defence systems from Russia. 61417.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

As a result of the talks between Russian President Putin and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdel-Aziz Al Saud in the Kremlin on October 5, the parties signed a package of agreements worth "billions of dollars." The Russian president and the Saudi King discussed the situation in the Middle East and joint actions in this region. The talks in the Kremlin testify to the improvement of relations between the two countries that used to have strained diplomatic relationship. However, the USA still remains Saudi Arabia's prime ally, experts acknowledge.

The website of the President of the Russian Federation says that following the talks between the leaders of Russia and Saudi Arabia, 14 documents were signed. One of the most interesting ones is called the "Agreement on the establishment of an investment fund in the sphere of high technology in the amount of one billion dollars." The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said that general agreements between the parties "amount to billions of dollars."

Saudi Arabia expressed a wish to purchase S-400 Triumf air defence systems from Russia, Al Arabiya TV channel reported on October 5.

The Russian side will transfer the technology for the production and maintenance of these systems  to Saudi Arabia, but the timing of the transaction has not been specified.

Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oleg Ozerov, confirmed to RIA Novosti that the kingdom was interested in purchasing S-400 systems from Russia.

The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is a long-range anti-aircraft missile system. The system was passed into service in 2007; it was designed for the destruction of aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones and can be used against ground targets. The system so far has no analogues in the world.

Pravda.Ru


S-400 system on guard of Moscow
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Putin beats Trump in Turkey
Putin beats Trump in Turkey
Turkish media still try to guess the reasons behind Vladimir Putin's visit to Ankara on September 28. Turkish analysts assume that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who took an umbrage at his...
North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
After WWII, the Americans have invaded many countries, changed many regimes, and interfered in internal affairs of other countries. Now they can see a small and seemingly defenceless country building...
Russia does not exclude war with NATO Russia does not exclude war with NATO

Video

Society

Barack Obama not too shy anymore, sports golden Rolex watch
Barack Obama not too shy anymore, sports golden Rolex watch
Catalonia is not Europe
Catalonia is not Europe
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
Superstitions of Russian cosmonauts and submariners: Do not hurt the cats
Superstitions of Russian cosmonauts and submariners: Do not hurt the cats
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Soccer round-up: PSG on the map
Soccer round-up: PSG on the map

Popular photos

World

Putin beats Trump in Turkey
Putin beats Trump in Turkey
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
Madrid, shame on you!
Madrid, shame on you!
Catalonia: Europe s Crimea
Catalonia: Europe's Crimea
CBS executive fired for not being sympathetic about Republican gun toters killed in Vegas
CBS executive fired for not being 'sympathetic about Republican gun toters' killed in Vegas

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service