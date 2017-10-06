Saudi Arabia to buy S-400 air defence systems from Russia

Source: Mil.ru

As a result of the talks between Russian President Putin and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdel-Aziz Al Saud in the Kremlin on October 5, the parties signed a package of agreements worth "billions of dollars." The Russian president and the Saudi King discussed the situation in the Middle East and joint actions in this region. The talks in the Kremlin testify to the improvement of relations between the two countries that used to have strained diplomatic relationship. However, the USA still remains Saudi Arabia's prime ally, experts acknowledge.

The website of the President of the Russian Federation says that following the talks between the leaders of Russia and Saudi Arabia, 14 documents were signed. One of the most interesting ones is called the "Agreement on the establishment of an investment fund in the sphere of high technology in the amount of one billion dollars." The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said that general agreements between the parties "amount to billions of dollars."

Saudi Arabia expressed a wish to purchase S-400 Triumf air defence systems from Russia, Al Arabiya TV channel reported on October 5.

The Russian side will transfer the technology for the production and maintenance of these systems to Saudi Arabia, but the timing of the transaction has not been specified.

Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oleg Ozerov, confirmed to RIA Novosti that the kingdom was interested in purchasing S-400 systems from Russia.

The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is a long-range anti-aircraft missile system. The system was passed into service in 2007; it was designed for the destruction of aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones and can be used against ground targets. The system so far has no analogues in the world.

Pravda.Ru