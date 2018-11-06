The number of stores selling alcohol and tobacco is to be reduced considerably in Russia already in the near future.
As part of "Demography" national project, the Russian government intends to take a number of measures to increase the average life expectancy in Russia to 80 years by 2030.
To achieve the goal, one needs to considerably reduce the consumption of alcohol and tobacco i the country, experts say. Price, space and time constraints are the most effective methods in the struggle against bad habits, specialists believe.
Thus, the Russian government proposed to establish a special limit on the number of liquor stores depending on how many people live in a particular settlement. There are many liquor stores in Russia already, but many of them sell food as well. Most customers prefer not to go to two different places to buy both drinks and snacks. Therefore, shopkeepers continuously try to receive licenses to sell alcohol together with food, and the number of such liquor and food stores has been growing in Russia lately.
"Today at 9 p.m. I was stopped by the military and lynched because, they said, I look like a drug smuggler. They said now Bolsonaro is the commander. I regret for had voted for Bolsonaro," Douglas Barcellos on October 28, shortly after Bolsonaro had been declared the winner of Brazil's presidential election.
"Today at 9 p.m. I was stopped by the military and lynched because, they said, I look like a drug smuggler. They said now Bolsonaro is the commander. I regret for had voted for Bolsonaro," Douglas Barcellos on October 28, shortly after Bolsonaro had been declared the winner of Brazil's presidential election.
"No data supports such a deceptive narrative. The oligarchy prefers to definitively bury the country than to acknowledge mistakes".