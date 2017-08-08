Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Beavers destroy 300 hectares of Russian woods

08.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Beavers destroy 300 hectares of Russian woods. 61000.jpeg

Beavers have damaged over 300 hectares of forest in Russia's Novgorod region since the beginning of the year.

According to officials with the Novgorod Forest Protection Center, plantings on the territories where beavers are particularly active get flooded and die within a few years before they turn into swamps. Thousands of cubic meters of commercial timber have been lost, the meliorative network has been damaged and agricultural land have been flooded in the region - all because of beavers' activity.  

"The damage caused by beavers is evaluated at millions of rubles," officials with the Center said, adding that no one struggles with beavers in the region, and their population continues growing.

To make matters worse, beavers do not have natural enemies. Therefore, the only way out of the situation is to regulate their number by killing them.

Officials with the regional department for natural resources and ecology reported that the approximate number of beavers in the Novgorod region exceeded 26,300 individuals in 2017.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Porcupine vs bulldog
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
The United States has declared a war of sanctions on Russia and continues putting trade pressure on China. It is not ruled out that the USA will restrict supplies of steel products from China. In...
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has recently attracted media attention for his machismo
Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video

Video

Society

In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR s collapse
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko s inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko's inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Searching for Putin s billions
Searching for Putin's billions
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin

Popular photos

World

BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
North Korea to unveil powerful hydrogen bomb in six months
North Korea to unveil powerful hydrogen bomb in six months
Ukraine fears Russia s retaliation for the abolishment of visa-free regime
Ukraine fears Russia's retaliation for the abolishment of visa-free regime
EU extends sanctions against Russia because of Siemens turbines
EU extends sanctions against Russia because of Siemens turbines

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service