Russian tanks set new world record

Russia » Economics

Officials with the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation said that Russia had the largest number of tanks and infantry combat vehicles (BMPs). The result was achieved owing to the supplies of new armored vehicles during the recent five years.

"During the five-year period, from 2012 to 2017, the Russian army has received more than 25,000 units of new armored and motor vehicles and 4,000 state-of-the-art models of rocket and artillery weapons, which allowed the Russian Federation take the first place in the world in terms of the number of tanks, infantry combat vehicles and MLRS systems," Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Dmitry Bulgakov told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Today, the share of modern weapons and military equipment already exceeds 50 percent," the general added.

Bulgakov noted that all the hardware was ready for use. "The defense industry has taken the level of technical operability to 98 percent. Everything in the Russian army is ready for intended use," the official said.

Zapad 2017 drills: Russia tests new T-80 tank
Also apparently forgotten are the US and UK atomic testing in the Pacific (1946-1962) for which servicemen - unwarned of the dangers - who survived, fought for compensation for cancers and deformities of their children until the end of their lives. A few, now very elderly, still fight on.

Russian senators Franz Klintsevich and Viktor Bondarev put forward a suggestion to deploy Russian military bases within setting distance from the United States

