Hungary to open free educational programs for Nizhny Novgorod students

Nizhny Novgorod region Governor Valery Shantsev

Hungary will open free educational programs for students of the Nizhny Novgorod State University and the Nizhny Novgorod Linguistic University. The news was announced after the meeting between Nizhny Novgorod region Governor Valery Shantsev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Russian Federation Janos Balla.

"Hungary is an international partners of the Nizhny Novgorod region. This country is one of our oldest and long-time partners. We are pleased that our trade and economic relations have been developing recently." According to the results of the first quarter, our mutual trade turnover has increased by more than two times. Large companies of Nizhny Novgorod export their products to Hungary: chemical compounds, fuel, glass and many others," Valery Shantsev said.

Hungarian Ambassador to Russia Janos Balla stressed that Russia has been a strategic partner for Hungary in many ways, especially in economy. "We have realized that we need to develop relations with Russian partners on a regional level, where there are many new projects and many new development programs," the Ambassador said.

During the meeting, the sides outlined cooperation plans in such areas as the development of regional water supply and disposal systems, cooperation in the field of livestock breeding and seed production, as well as in the automotive field. Janos Balla did not rule out a possibility to establish a joint venture to assemble buses in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In the near future, the Hungarian delegation will hold a number of meetings at Nizhny Novgorod universities. Students will be offered free education programs in Hungary. Students will also be offered to take part in a number of international projects. The Nizhny Novgorod Linguistic University also plans to open courses of the Hungarian language.

According to the Department of External Relations of the Government of the Nizhny Novgorod region, the foreign trade turnover of the region in the 1st quarter of 2017 increased by 40% and amounted to $12.994 billion.

