Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites

A new airplane is being developed for the Air Force of the Russian Federation. The new plane is being designed to jam radio signals to deactivate military space satellites. The new aircraft is said to replace the IL-22 PP "Porubshchik" aircraft.


Russian stratospheric weapon to destroy fleets

The equipment on board the new aircraft will be able to suppress radio signals of any targets in all elements - on the ground, in the air and at sea. The new Russian weapon will be able to disable enemy satellites which ensure navigation and radio communication on the ground.

The works on the new airplane are only getting started and it is not going to be put in operation soon. So far, only sketch of the aircraft is ready, and experimental design work is to start in the near future.

The USSR used to have a similar aircraft - the MiG-31D. The aircraft was equipped with a special missile that could destroy space targets. The airplane was capable of shooting down satellites and deactivating ballistic missiles.

