Russia sells S-400 missile systems to Saudi Arabia, keeps other details secret

09.10.2017

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia sells S-400 missile systems to Saudi Arabia, keeps other details secret.

Russia's Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation has officially confirmed the conclusion of the deal with Saudi Arabia on the supply of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and other weapons.

"We confirm that an agreement has been reached with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the supply of S-400 air defence systems, Kornet-EM anti-tank missile systems, TOS-1A systems, AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers, and Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles," the press service of the department said in a statement.

The amount of the deal, its timing and other details have not been specified.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia concluded a deal worth billions of dollars with the USA. The kingdom acquired various missile weapons from the United States, such as Patriot missiles that had been used to shoot down Houthi-made missiles in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has thus become USA's second ally after Turkey, which was interested in buying S-400 systems from Russia. In late September, it was reported that Russia received a prepayment for the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems from Turkey.

S-400 Triumf or SA-21 Growler - anti-aircraft weapon system
 

