Russian Air Force to receive 16 new bombers

Russian Air Force to receive 16 new bombers. 59943.jpeg
AP photo

Sixteen new Su-34 fighter bombers will be supplied to the Russian Air Force in 2017, whereas the total order counts 92 aircraft,  Deputy Defence Minister Yury Borisov said when visiting the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after Chkalov.  

"The Novosibirsk Aviation Plant has a long contract with the Defence Ministry for 92 Su-34 aircraft. The company has been executing the contract ahead of schedule for almost a year. This year, we expect above-plan deliveries of four aircrafts. The total order for the current year counts 16 Su-34 fighter bombers," RIA Novosti quoted Borisov as saying. 

In 2018, the company will launch modernisation of the Su-34 fighter-bomber, Yuri Borisov said. 

"I think that the possibilities of this aircraft have not been revealed yet. We now complete a number of experimental design works to be able to equip the aircraft with new weapons," Borisov said.

The Su-34, dubbed as "Duckling" was recognised Russia's best fighter-bomber. Western experts usually compare the Russian aircraft with the American F-15E Strike Eagle fighter-bomber for their similar features.

The Sukhoi 34 fighter bomber was ready for mass production in 1994, but due to lack of finance, the collapse of production and economic ties between industrial enterprises of the former USSR, the prospects of the Su-34 were left uncertain for years afterwards. 

