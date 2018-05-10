World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea

Russia » Economics

Russia is about to finish the construction of the bridge to the Crimea. The automotive part of the bridge has already been delivered to the customer.


Crimean bridge: A drivethrough

The bridge is to be launched for automotive transport later this May. It was said that the works were carried out in accordance with required levels of quality, the established estimate and ahead of the contract period. The construction of the bridge has been completed in early May 2018 instead of December 2018.

Workers are currently installing road signs and safety systems while continuing the work on the railway part of the Crimean bridge.

The construction of the 19-kilometer long bridge consisting of parallel automobile and railway sections started in February 2016.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics crimea ukraine crimean bridge crimea referendum russia's reunification with crimea
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Immorality of Neoliberalism
Politics
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Readers' top
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
A message from Iran
The Answer to Duplicity
Putin Forever
News All >
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
Belarusian ice hockey players scared to return home after grand failure in Denmark
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Asia
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Asia
A message from Iran
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Economics
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges

Russia has become a superpower in military terms. Putin made Russia become larger as a result of the Crimean referendum. Yet, there were certain failures in Putin's presidency as well - for example, economic stagnation

Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
A message from Iran
Asia
A message from Iran
Politics
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Asia
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
The Answer to Duplicity
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Economics
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Contributor submission The Immorality of Neoliberalism Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo When capitalism finds out it gives free meals Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
The Immorality of Neoliberalism
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
A message from Iran
A message from Iran
Russia has become the only defender of Christian values
Just Words on Scraps of Paper
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people
The Answer to Duplicity
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed