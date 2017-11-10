World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia announces amount of support for Asian states in ten years

Russia » Economics

Officials with the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia provided assistance to the countries of Central Asia in the amount of more than $6 billion over the past ten years.

Russia announces amount of support for Asian states in ten years. 61558.jpeg
Source: Pixabay.com

Russia's investments in the region amount to about $20 billion, said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.

During the international conference on security issues in Central Asia, which takes place on November 10-11 in Samarkand, Pankin said that "the amount of Russia's assistance to individual Central Asian states, both bilaterally and through international organisations, has exceeded $6 billion."

"Russia's investments in the region make up more than $20 billion, there are more than 7,500 Russian and joint enterprises working here," he added.

According to him, peculiarities of the geographic location of the countries of Central Asia provide for the need to ensure their transport and energy connectivity with the Asia-Pacific region, South Asia and Europe. Therefore, Russia participates in all projects on cooperation with the region, Pankin concluded.

Topics Asia Russia investment
