Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russia names date to launch heating power plant in Crimea

11.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia names date to launch heating power plant in Crimea. 60816.jpeg
AP photo

Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak announced the date to launch first blocks of the thermal power plant in the Crimea. The station will be launched in the first quarter of 2018.

As Novak noted, the Russian authorities expected the project to be implemented even if the turbines were recalled, RIA Novosti reports.

"The project will be implemented in any case, because it requires the construction of generation, and the company is implementing the project in accordance with earlier adopted technical solutions and the current legislation," the minister said.

Earlier, it was reported that Siemens commented on the appearance of its electric equipment in the Crimea despite sanctions. The company promised to exclude their use and take all necessary measures for the purpose. Representatives of the company stated that Siemens would not take any measures to install or maintain the turbines in the Crimea. Company officials also said that the use of Siemens equipment in the Crimea would be illegal.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Kiev gathers troops near Crimea
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia names date to launch heating power plant in Crimea
Russia names date to launch heating power plant in Crimea
Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak announced the date to launch first blocks of the thermal power plant in the Crime
Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Vladimir Putin has tested a limousine for the inauguration ceremony in 2018. The vehicle for top officials of the state was designed within the framework of the Russian project "Cortege."
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history

Video

Society

Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
The NFL is racist
The NFL is racist
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail

Popular photos

World

Trump s Western Civilization : The most idiotic speech in history
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history
Ukraine as NATO member will mean only one thing - war with Russia
Ukraine as NATO member will mean only one thing - war with Russia
Russia loses the Balkans to its own advantage
Russia loses the Balkans to its own advantage
Putin says personal meetings with Trump necessary
Putin says personal meetings with Trump necessary
Donald Trump coming to Poland to let Poles kiss dust on his boots
Donald Trump coming to Poland to let Poles kiss dust on his boots
Putin and Trump greet each other in Germany
Putin and Trump greet each other in Germany

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service