Russia announces official name of fifth-generation fighter aircraft

The official name of the fifth-generation Russian fighter has been announced today, Aug. 11. Colonel-General Viktor Bondarev, the commander-in-chief of Russian Space Forces, announced that the name of Russia's fifth-generation aircraft is Su-57.

"This is Su-57 - this is how we are going to call it from no on," Bondarev told Zvezda TV channel.

Until today, the fighter, which currently undergoing trials, was called the "prospective aviation complex of front-line aviation, PAK FA, and T-50.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian fighter aircraft of the fifth generation. The aircraft took off for its maiden flight in 2010. The first batch will consist of 12 aircraft; it will be delivered to the Russian Air Force in 2019.

Most recently, the Su-57 demonstrated its flight manoeuvrability at MAKS-2017 air show in Zhukovsky, near Moscow. The first stage of trials for the fighter jet has been completed as well.

