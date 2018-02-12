On February 12, the Russian military conducted a successful test launch of a modernised ABM missile.
According to Colonel Andrei Prikhodko, "we have successfully conducted another test launch of a new upgraded missile defence system, the tactical and technical characteristics of which concerning the range, accuracy and terms of operation, significantly exceed the already in use firearms."
The missile is capable to reflect both single and group missile strikes, including the use of intercontinental ballistic missiles of a new generation equipped with various missile defence systems.
The new anti-missile system was designed to protect Moscow from air and space attacks. Reports about the test of the new anti-missile appeared in November 2017. The new missile is fully automatic. Earlier, it was up to equipment to detect the target, whereas an operator was supposed to give the command to launch it, but now the target detection, identification and launch of the anti-missile is carried out automatically.
Pravda.Ru
Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru
In Krasnoyarsk, a woman won 20,000 rubles in a court action for false accusations and criminal responsibility for "insulting the feelings of believers."
Hardly had we declared victory over the Islamic State in Syria, the Americans immediately declared that it was their victory, and then they struck the Russian Su-25 aircraft
The Russian tricolour appeared in the hands of a Korean couple in the stands during the short program of men's single