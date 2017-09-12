International demand on Russian Caliber missiles grows considerably

Russia's successful operation in Syria has considerably increased the demand on Caliber missiles.

Vladimir Kozhin, assistant to the president of Russia on military-technical cooperation, said that Caliber missiles are actively used against terrorists.

According to him, Russia used aviation, land, and naval systems were approbated during the Syrian campaign. "If we talk about naval equipment, there are many specialists, who keep their eye on Caliber missiles. I do not want to make any comparisons, but customers can perfectly see for themselves who launches what and how weapons strike targets. There is a considerable increase in demand for Caliber missiles at this point," the official said.

"As long as wars happen and become a kind of a test for modern weapons, excellent results of the performance of Russian weapons and their high tactical and technical characteristics - all this is very good news," Kozhin summed up.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru