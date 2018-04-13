World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia punches USA in the stomach

Russia » Economics

Russia will be able to make products without the permission of rights holders in the United States and US-supporting countries.

Russia punches USA in the stomach. 62329.jpeg

This regulation is present in the draft law, which provides for retaliatory measures to anti-Russian sanctions. Measures of influence include "exhaustion of the exclusive right to trademarks in respect of the products included on the list determined by the Government of the Russian Federation, the rights owners of which are citizens of the United States and other foreign states or organisations under the jurisdiction of the United States and other foreign states, as well as organisations, the capital of which directly or indirectly, inter alia through third parties (dominant participation of more than 25% in the capital), involves organisations under the jurisdiction of the United States and other foreign countries."

According to First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee, Mikhail Emelyanov, it means that Russia "will be able to produce these products ourselves once we have the technology, without the permission of the rights holder."

"That is, we punch the Americans in the stomach, because all the successes and, and above all, the domination of the Anglo-Saxon and Western world is ensured precisely by the right of intellectual property, and we are striking a blow to this right," Interfax quotes Emelyanov as saying.

Earlier, Pravda.Ru reported that the draft law providing for retaliatory measures in response to US sanctions was submitted to the State Duma.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA happy anti-Russian sanctions bury Europe
Topics US sanctions sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
We are all Russians now!
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Readers' top
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast

Russia currently has about 15 warships and logistics vessels of the Black Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, including Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen frigates

Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Americas
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them

The hypocritical howling of Western politicians about all the misery that Syrian children have to go through makes one recollect the fate of Iraqi, Serbian and Vietnamese children

Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Columnists
We are all Russians now!
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast

Russia currently has about 15 warships and logistics vessels of the Black Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, including Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen frigates

Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Russia will shoot down all US missiles and sources of fire, Russian Ambassador says
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia will shoot down all US missiles and sources of fire, Russian Ambassador says
Americas
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
News from the Kremlin
Putin: The world is plunging into chaos
Contributor submission We are all Russians now! Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia punches USA in the stomach
We are all Russians now!
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
We are all Russians now!
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Lula, political prisoner in a new right-wing cycle in Brazil
Lula, political prisoner in a new right-wing cycle in Brazil
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed