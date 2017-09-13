Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russia may raise prices on cigarettes to EU level

13.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia may raise prices on cigarettes to EU level. 61256.jpeg

Experts from the Eurasian Tobacco Coalition sent a request to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to bring excises on cigarettes to the level of the EU.

In case of a positive solution of the issue, one pack of cigarettes in Russia will cost at least 150 rubles ($2.5). In their address to the prime minister, the experts set out a warning about a possible decline in the rate of the growth of excises in the next five years.

In their opinion, this will inevitably lead to an epidemic of tobacco smoking, an increase in morbidity and mortality. According to the Eurasian Tobacco Coalition, more than half a million people die each year because of the consumption of tobacco products.

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission will discuss the issue of new rates for excise duties already on September 15 for a number of countries. The list will include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

In the European Union, the minimum excise on tobacco products is 90 euros per 1,000 pieces. The change in excise tax will additionally attract up to 800 billion rubles to the budget of the Russian Federation.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Smoking to become pricy ill habit in Russia
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel's interest in the Russian machine is particularly interesting. As is known, back in 1967, after the Six-Day War, Israel, a very young country back then, began to use captured Soviet armoured...
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union in 2015. The country joined the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the CSTO, in 1992, having received trade preferences and military assistance from...
Venezuela takes decisive steps to get rid of the US dollar Venezuela takes decisive steps to get rid of the US dollar

Video

Society

German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten
Champions: CSKA pulls off great result
Champions: CSKA pulls off great result

Popular photos

World

Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Venezuela takes decisive steps to get rid of the US dollar
Venezuela takes decisive steps to get rid of the US dollar
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
Sane EU states close their doors to refugees as they are more ominous than sanctions
Sane EU states close their doors to refugees as they are more ominous than sanctions
Saakashvili may eat another tie, this time for Ukraine
Saakashvili may eat another tie, this time for Ukraine

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service