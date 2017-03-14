Pravda.ru

Russian submariners to receive new equipment for evacuations from distressed subs

14.03.2017

Russian submariners to receive new equipment for evacuations from distressed subs
Source: Mil.ru

Russian submariners are to receive new rescue equipment that will give them an opportunity to evacuate themselves from distressed submarines from depths of up to 220 meters. The rescue systems are said to have insulating breathing apparatus that can be used either individually or in a surfacing rescue capsule, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.

Each kit also contains a body suit and a special parachute system that inhibits submariner's emersion to the surface to prevent the development of the caisson disease. The equipment can be  used for emergency exit from a submarine from the depth of 140 to 220 meters. The kit is also suitable for performing light diving works overboard the submarine at depths of up to 20 meters.

The new equipment has already been tested. It will be supplied to strategic nuclear and multipurpose submarines, as well as diesel-electric submarines of Project 636.3.

