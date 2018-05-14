Most Russians do not even notice Western sanctions

A recent opinion poll conducted by Levada Center targeted such an issue as the effect of Western sanctions on Russia. The survey was conducted in different parts of the country among 1,600 people aged 18 years and over.

It turned out that 80% of Russian citizens do not experience serious inconveniences because of the sanctions. Eighteen percent acknowledged that they had experienced difficulties, which they associated with sanctions against Russia.

As many as 33% of respondents did not notice even slightest difficulties, whereas 45% did not suffer serious damage. Three percent of the polled saw "very serious problems", and 15% - "quite serious problems" in the effect of economic sanctions of the West against Russia.

The political and economic pressure of the West caused by Russia's position on Ukraine, does not bother 26% of the polled. Forty-two percent said that they were "not too worried" about the pressure that Western countries have been putting on Russia.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said that they saw the attitude of the West to the Russian Federation as alarming. Nineteen percent are sure that the same word can describe Russia's attitude to Western countries. A quarter of respondents are convinced that the West fears Russia. At the same time, the Russians are calmer in their attitude to the West than vice versa.

40% of Russians believe that in our country the West is perceived without any special feelings, 14% see similar attitude of the West to Russia.

More than a half of Russians feel that Russia is being isolated from other countries. Fifteen percent of the polled answered positively to this question, while 41% responded "most likely, yes."

Pravda.Ru

