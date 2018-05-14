Russian ground-based radar systems nullify advantages of USA's F-22

Russian ground-based radar systems outperform US F-22A fighters depriving them of strategic advantage.

Source: Mil.ru

Russian radar stations detected US Air Force aircraft that approached Tu-95MS bombers over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean last Friday, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper wrote.

According to commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force, Lieutenant-General Sergei Kobylash, Russian ground-based radars, having detected US fighter aircraft approaching Russian strategic bombers notified the Russian pilots of the manoeuvre in advance.

Commander of the group of bombers, Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Manyagin, stressed that the pilots of F-22A fighter aircraft were behaving in a proper way without showing aggressive intentions.

Kobylash also said that the American pilots were accompanying the Russian aircraft for about 48 minutes.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

←