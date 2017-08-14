Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russia and India close to finalize deal on 5th-generation fighter aircraft

14.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia and India close to finalize deal on 5th-generation fighter aircraft. 61044.jpeg
AP photo

The internal committee of the Ministry of Defense of India supported the draft agreement on the creation of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The latest development has marked progress for the Russian-Indian deal for the creation of the fifth-generation FGFA fighter aircraft on the basis of the Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA T-50).

The parties only need to consider the question of rights transfer. The Indian side insists Russian engineers should fully transfer all necessary technologies to localize the full cycle of the production of the aircraft.

According to Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, India will receive full intellectual rights for the new aircraft. "If a contract is signed, the FGFA will not be inferior to our PAK FA (T-50). No country in the world, except Russia, has delivered such sensitive technologies to India. India will get not just an airplane - it will get rights to its property," the Russian official said.

The parties to the agreement also negotiate what engines should be installed for the new aircraft. The Indian side insists on a second-generation engine, whereas Russia uses first-stage engines for its aircraft.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Sukhoi T-50 PAK FA superior to US analogues
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia continues buying large quantities of gold. In July, Russia purchased 9.1 tons of gold. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, because of new US sanctions, Russia is forced to...
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history

Video

Society

Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko s inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko's inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Putin s torso drives the West crazy
Putin's torso drives the West crazy
Searching for Putin s billions
Searching for Putin's billions
Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Putin projection appears on Trump SoHo: Happy to help, bro
Putin projection appears on Trump SoHo: 'Happy to help, bro'

Popular photos

World

USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Trump s Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
Trump's Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People s Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People's Korea
Americans rush to buy underground shelters as tensions with North Korea grow
Americans rush to buy underground shelters as tensions with North Korea grow

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service