Russia and India close to finalize deal on 5th-generation fighter aircraft

The internal committee of the Ministry of Defense of India supported the draft agreement on the creation of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The latest development has marked progress for the Russian-Indian deal for the creation of the fifth-generation FGFA fighter aircraft on the basis of the Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA T-50).

The parties only need to consider the question of rights transfer. The Indian side insists Russian engineers should fully transfer all necessary technologies to localize the full cycle of the production of the aircraft.

According to Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, India will receive full intellectual rights for the new aircraft. "If a contract is signed, the FGFA will not be inferior to our PAK FA (T-50). No country in the world, except Russia, has delivered such sensitive technologies to India. India will get not just an airplane - it will get rights to its property," the Russian official said.

The parties to the agreement also negotiate what engines should be installed for the new aircraft. The Indian side insists on a second-generation engine, whereas Russia uses first-stage engines for its aircraft.

