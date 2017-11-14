Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars

The Urals Transport Engineering Plant upgraded the Tulip mortar, which fires nuclear mines.
The hardware was equipped with new systems of communication, aiming and navigation. The exact number of modernised mortars has not been exposed for reasons of military secrecy.
2C4 Tulip is a Soviet 240-mm self-propelled mortar artillery of the Supreme High Command. The mortars were used in Afghanistan, where their high-explosive mines could easily destroy clay fortifications and fortresses of the enemy.
The ammunition of the 2C4 also includes nuclear shells with a capacity of 2 kilotons, incendiary Saida napalm mines, as well as neutron Smola and Fata shells.
