World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia gives up on major natural gas deposit near Crimea

Russia » Economics

The Russian authorities intend to cease production at the largest natural gas field in the Crimean shelf zone known as the Odessa natural gas deposit.

Russia gives up on major natural gas deposit near Crimea. 61994.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

The reason for the move is the interstate dispute with Ukraine at international arbitration. Russia will cease economic activities at the Odessa gas field, which provides the Crimea with almost a half of its own gas production.

Ukraine's claims in this dispute relate to a wide range of issues related to Russia's activities in the Black Sea after the accession of the Crimea. In particular, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Russia extracts gas at the Odessa and other fields off the coast of the Crimea thereby using the natural resources "on the Ukrainian the sea shelf."

The cessation of production is a formal way to remove the claim, experts say. There is no dispute about the affiliation of the field, there is a dispute about economic activity in Ukraine's maritime borders.

It is worthy of note that the administration of the Ukrainian Naftogaz company said earlier that the cessation of transit of Russian gas may cost Kiev three billion dollars annually. According to  Naftogaz CEO Andrey Kobolev, this is the amount that the country received this year from the transit of the Russian fuel. Kobolev reminded that the current contract with Russia is expiring in 2019 and the possible loss of transit "will have critical negative consequences for all of us," he said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukrainian officials have gas in their heads?
Topics Russia crimea ukraine natural gas
Topical Analytics
Crimes
America always thirsty for more blood that even children can shed
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Russian MP shares all secrets of the Kremlin with Kiev
Europe
The joke about the Dutch FM who met Putin
Readers' top
Putin cancels all public meetings
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Putin cancels all public meetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin has canceled all of his public events, including a trip to Sochi

Putin cancels all public meetings
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Companies
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Crimes
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Real life stories
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address

The work group of the Committee for Naming Objects in Moscow will soon consider the question of conferring the following postal address to the building of the US Embassy in Russia

US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
Conflicts
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Economics
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Games
Russian athlete tells of rude behavior of US athletes in Pyeongchang

Russian athlete Nikita Tregubov, skeleton, said that athletes from the United States and the UK do not shake hands with him in Pyeongchang

Russian athlete tells of rude behavior of US athletes in Pyeongchang
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Economics
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Conflicts
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
Dmitry Sudakov America always thirsty for more blood that even children can shed Dmitry Sudakov Anton Kulikov Former Russian MP shares all secrets of the Kremlin with Kiev Anton Kulikov Contributor submission The joke about the Dutch FM who met Putin Contributor submission
Comments
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Putin worried about shortcomings of Russian weapons in Syria
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Love for guns leads to another school shooting in USA, claims at least 17 lives
Oliver Stone's 'Putin Interviews' delayed in Russia
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
Putin cancels all public meetings
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
USA refuses to crush Russia's public debt
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
How many Russians did the USA kill in Syria?
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed