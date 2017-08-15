Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russia's new nuclear submarines to receive unique technology

15.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia's new nuclear submarines to receive unique technology. 61053.jpeg
Source: Sevmash.ru

New silent pumps will make Russian nuclear submarines invisible to enemy's hydroacoustic stations. State-of-the-art Project 995 Borey-A and 885 Yasen-M submarines will receive the new features.

Each of those submarines will be equipped with dozens of pumps produced at Russia's company Bladed Hydraulic Machines. The pumps will maintain the circulation of liquid in the reactor, fill torpedo tubes with water before every launch and take part in immersion and ascent. The production technology for the new pumps is top secret.

Russian submarines of previous generations work on the pumps produced in the Moldavia's Hydrotechnika scientific and technical center. The noise that the pumps produce makes them vulnerable to the enemy.

In late June, the construction of the new Ulyanovsk nuclear submarine was launched. The Ulyanovsk sub will complete the Yasen-M series. Before 2020, seven Yasen project submarines are to be built for the Russian Navy, and six of them will be built under the modernised 885M project.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia gets down to construction of a new nuclear submarine
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia continues buying large quantities of gold. In July, Russia purchased 9.1 tons of gold. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, because of new US sanctions, Russia is forced to...
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history

Video

Society

Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
USSR s Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking
Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia s Far East
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia's Far East
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?

Popular photos

World

USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Trump s Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
Trump's Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People s Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People's Korea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service