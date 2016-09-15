Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russian weapons’ export breaks the record

15.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian weapons’ export breaks the record. Russian weapons
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

Russia has got about 8bln dollars for weapons export from January to August 2016, Anatoliy Pinchuk, deputy head of the Federal Service on Military and Technical Cooperation, claimed at an international Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition.

By the end of December these figures may be doubled, as volume of supplies are increased by the end of the year. 'Annually the sales are alike: there are less of them at the beginning of the year, then they gain momentum and by the end of the year we reach the volumes which have been planned,' Pinchuk said.

All the orders for Russian weapons make up about 50bln dollars for the nearest years, and as Pinchuk asserted, 'maximum efforts will be made to implement the plan of the president'. Before that the Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that in 2015 Russia sold weapons worth 14.5bln dollars.

A military journalist Jacques Borde told Pravda.Ru that the newest weapons of Russia - from laser to electromagnetic ones - outdo the American counterparts. Borde believes that Russia has firmly topped the list of world weapons.

According to him, the US used to leave Russia behind because of perestroika and technology's falling down. But as Putin came, Russia made significant efforts in development of new weapons and managed to reach the US and even surpass it, if speaking about fundamental researches. The case is about thermobaric and laser weapon in particularly, which is defencive one.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Queue for S-400: Who wants to buy Russian Triumf?
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

US is a source of instability in Afghanistan
US is a source of instability in Afghanistan
Quite disturbing events are taking place in Afghanistan. Pakistan has been putting into effect its program on extradition of the Afghan refugees. Which is the situation in Afghanistan today? Won’t it...
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
The US base Manas in Kyrgyzstan could have been used for heroin export from Afghanistan, former President of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev claimed.
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia

Video

Society

Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video
Googling Hillary Clinton
Googling Hillary Clinton

Popular photos

World

US uses Manas base for drug traffic
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
US is a source of instability in Afghanistan
US is a source of instability in Afghanistan
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton s health problems
USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems
France may cancel next presidential elections
France may cancel next presidential elections
US officials: Putin was fantastic on 9/11
US officials: 'Putin was fantastic on 9/11'

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service