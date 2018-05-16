Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video

A video of Russian nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgoruky passing through ice in the Arctic was uploaded on there Twitter page of Krasnaya Zvezda TV channel.



Yuri Dolgoruky passing through ice

The footage shows the nuclear-powered submarine passing near the Ruslan icebreaker.

The K-535 Yuri Dolgoruky submarine is the leading sub of Project 955 Borey. The submarine is an element of the Russian nuclear triad: the Yuri Dolgoruky is armed with Bulava ballistic missiles. The submarine is 170 meters long and 13.5 meters wide.