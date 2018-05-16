Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video

A video of Russian nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgoruky passing through ice in the Arctic was uploaded on there Twitter page of Krasnaya Zvezda TV channel.
The footage shows the nuclear-powered submarine passing near the Ruslan icebreaker.
The K-535 Yuri Dolgoruky submarine is the leading sub of Project 955 Borey. The submarine is an element of the Russian nuclear triad: the Yuri Dolgoruky is armed with Bulava ballistic missiles. The submarine is 170 meters long and 13.5 meters wide.
