Russian officials remain silent about details of arms contracts with Saudi Arabia

Russia and Saudi Arabia signed a number of landmark arms contracts following the recent visit of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to Moscow, Sergei Goreslavsky, the head of Russia's defence export giant Rosoboronexport, told journalists. However, the official did not specify any details of the agreements.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on the supply of S-400 air defence missile systems, Kornet-EM missile systems, TOS-1A systems, AGS-30 automatic grenade launcher complexes and AK-103 Kalashnikov assault rifles.

In addition, Rosoboronexport and the Saudi military industrial company (SAMI) signed a contract for the establishment of licensed production of AK-103 assault rifles and cartridges to it in the kingdom.

According to military expert Igor Korotchenko, the agreements with Moscow come as a political decision of Saudi Arabia, as the kingdom does not look up to Washington alone anymore.

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


S-400 Triumf or SA-21 Growler - anti-aircraft weapon system
 

