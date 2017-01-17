Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named

AP photo

The F-22 Raptor is considered to be one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, but the US-made fighter jet is inferior to the Russian Su-35. In particular, the American fighter "does not see" targets in infrared spectrum, while the Russian aircraft has such a capability.

The F-22 does not have side tracking radars. This equipment is necessary to fire the rockets that require course correction from radar after the aircraft makes a 90-degree turn in relation to the trajectory of the launched projectile.

It was reported that the F-22 lacks the above-mentioned equipment due to the shortage of funding. The budget for the aircraft was halved. The maker of the US fighter jet envisaged $16 million for electronic equipment, but the US Air Force had the limit of $9 million, RIA Novosti reports with reference to War Is Boring website.

In pictures: Russia's most lethal weapon named

Last year, The National Interest called the Russian Su-35 "the king of heaven." The article was devoted to differences between the American F-15 Eagle and the Russian Su-35.

The Su-35 has the infrared search and tracking system, which gives its pilot a huge advantage to determine the location of other aircraft within the range of 50 kilometers - the distance within which it is possible to detect a stealth aircraft. The F-15 is not equipped with such a system.

The Su-35 is also capable of carrying a larger quantity of weapons, which makes it a more effective aircraft in close combat.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru