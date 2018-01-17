World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Three scenarios of new super sanctions against Russia published

Russia » Economics

The head of the Russian Finance Ministry, Anton Siluanov, said that the Americans would suffer additional losses if they impose sanctions on Russia's public debt.

Three scenarios of new super sanctions against Russia published. 61830.jpeg

Analysts expect that Washington will opt for a moderate version of sanctions against Russia.

According to Siluanov, foreign investors will be the first to suffer from the imposition of sanctions against the Russian public debt. Should the purchase of Russian government bonds be banned, foreign buyers of the Russian public debt, who have invested $25 billion in federal bonds in the last two years, will lose their revenues.

According to Alor Broker analysts, one may consider "positive," "moderate" and "negative" development. In the first case, sanctions will be expanded solely by including new individuals and entities on sanctioned lists. This option will not entail restrictions on federal bonds deals in February.

In case of the moderate scenario, according to which operations with federal bonds for non-residents will be restricted with regard to new issues only, the move is not supposed to affect the economy in general.

By the end of 2017, non-residents were holding the Russian public debt worth over $37.5 billion. In case the worst of the three scenarios becomes real, most of those assets will find themselves on the market in a fairly short period of time, which automatically implies financial losses to holders who will be forced to sell them at a lower price.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics Russia sanctions russian economy
Topical Analytics
Anomalous phenomena
A Europe without roots now also demolishes churches
Europe
Ukraine's Western allies point their guns at President Poroshenko
Technologies and discoveries
Report about USSR's unique lunar mission declassified
Readers' top
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon

The German press came to the conclusion that Russia's Zircon missile sea-launched complex represents a real threat to warships of different countries

German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Conflicts
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Other
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
Other
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018

On January 15, it was reported that the Russian government began to develop sanctions against several officials at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Columnists
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Europe
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Conflicts
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Europe
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon

The German press came to the conclusion that Russia's Zircon missile sea-launched complex represents a real threat to warships of different countries

German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Europe
Sheep disrupt the work of US missile defences in Romania
Games
Can Russia perform under Soviet flag during 2018 Winter Olympics?
Costantino Ceoldo A Europe without roots now also demolishes churches Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine's Western allies point their guns at President Poroshenko Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Ukraine's Western allies point their guns at President Poroshenko
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Ukraine's Western allies point their guns at President Poroshenko
Stray dogs terrorize Norilsk
The Green Africa project
The Green Africa project
Three scenarios of new super sanctions against Russia published
The Green Africa project
Three scenarios of new super sanctions against Russia published
Can Russia perform under Soviet flag during 2018 Winter Olympics?
USA will seize Kuril Islands immediately if Russia delivers them to Japan
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Report about USSR's unique lunar mission declassified
Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
The Green Africa project
The Green Africa project
Can Russia perform under Soviet flag during 2018 Winter Olympics?
The Green Africa project
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
The Green Africa project
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed