Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russia readies to build fifth-generation Husky submarines

17.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia readies to build fifth-generation Husky submarines. 59993.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

Russia will start building multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines of the fifth generation in 2020. Companies of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) are ready to start the work in 2020, when 885 Yasen project is completed.

For the time being, engineers are designing the look of future submarines. The performance of the subs remains a secret. According to developers, performance characteristics will depend on requirements from the navy.

It is worthy of note that Project 885 Yasen stipulates for the construction of seven multi-purpose nuclear submarines. The main submarine of the project - Severodvinsk - has already been passed into service.

Earlier, Pravda.Ru reported that Russia was planning to launch Zircon hypersonic missiles in the spring of 2017 from a sea-based carrier. The launches are said to be conducted for the implementation of the concept of global non-nuclear deterrence. Zircon hypersonic missiles will be installed on board Yasen-M submarines, Husky submarines, as well as a number of surface ships.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia to receive two models of fifth-generation nuclear submarine
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Ukrainian radicals keep blocking offices of the Russian Sberbank in Kiev. Security measures have been reinforced. Nataliya Vitrenko, leader of the Ukrainian Progressive Socialist Party, has commented...
Russia's eighth-generation aircraft to put NATO on its knees
Russia's eighth-generation aircraft to put NATO on its knees
Specialists of the United Aircraft Corporation are ready to start designing a combat aircraft of the 8th generation. The new development will be more than just an aircraft. The designers plan to...
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war

Video

Society

Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant ugly creature
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant 'ugly creature'
Traffic police officer forgets fully loaded machine gun in cafe
Traffic police officer forgets fully loaded machine gun in cafe
Why do some men rape?
Why do some men rape?

Popular photos

World

Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
China prepares its army for war?
China prepares its army for war?
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Turkey to purchase world s best air defence systems from Russia
Turkey to purchase world's best air defence systems from Russia
Germany s economic Reich in Europe falling apart
Germany's 'economic Reich' in Europe falling apart

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service