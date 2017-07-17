Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere

On the eve of the celebration of the Day of Naval Aviation of the Russian Navy, the crews of MiG-31 aircraft permanently stationed on the Kamchatka Peninsula, conducted exercises during which they intercepted a cruise supersonic missile in the stratosphere, the press center of the Pacific Fleet of Russia said.

The missile was launched from the water area of the Sea of Okhotsk. It was flying at an altitude of more than 12 kilometers at a speed three times the speed of sound.

Early this year, it was reported that MiG-31 aircraft are capable of shooting down targets even in near space.

Pravda.Ru

