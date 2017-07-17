Pravda.ru

News » Economics

Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere

17.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere. 60850.jpeg

On the eve of the celebration of the Day of Naval Aviation of the Russian Navy, the crews of MiG-31 aircraft permanently stationed on the Kamchatka Peninsula, conducted exercises during which they intercepted a cruise supersonic missile in the stratosphere, the press center of the Pacific Fleet of Russia said.

The missile was launched from the water area of the Sea of Okhotsk. It was flying at an altitude of more than 12 kilometers at a speed three times the speed of sound.

Early this year, it was reported that MiG-31 aircraft are capable of shooting down targets even in near space.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russian MiG-31 downs space satellites
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
The US combat aviation has taken control of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. This is the legend of Sea Breeze 2017 international sea drills that started in the Black Sea on July 10. American patrol...
Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea
Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea
Russia and China conduct preparations to joint naval exercises Joint Sea-2017. The first phase of the drills is to start in the Baltic Sea in late June
Russia may expel 4 million Ukrainians Russia may expel 4 million Ukrainians

Video

Society

Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Russians name their biggest fears
Russians name their biggest fears
I m an idiot and I vote
I'm an idiot and I vote
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries

Popular photos

World

Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea
Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea
Russia may expel 4 million Ukrainians
Russia may expel 4 million Ukrainians
The impeachment of Trump
The impeachment of Trump
Russia s African comeback: Better late than never
Russia's African comeback: Better late than never
Amnesty International wants more refugees for Europe
Amnesty International wants more refugees for Europe
Putin-Trump meeting in Hamburg: Masters of judo and business look satisfied
Putin-Trump meeting in Hamburg: Masters of judo and business look satisfied

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service