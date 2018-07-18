New Kinzhal missile to strike aircraft carriers from distance of 1,500 km

The range of Russia's new hypersonic aerial missile Kinzhal (translates as "Dagger") is 1,500 kilometers. Thus, Kinzhal's range exceeds that of its ground-based prototype - Iskander missile - three times. Such a difference became possible owing to peculiarities of the trajectory and restrictions that ground weapons have to comply with.

MiG-31 fighter aircraft with Kinzhal missile. Source: mil.ru

Kinzhal missiles will be outfitted on MiG-31K fighters, a representative of the Russian defense industry told RIA Novosti. The source said that the distance for long-range Tu-22M3 bombers will remain the same.

According to experts, such a tangible difference was made possible, because the new missile does not waste its energy to overcome gravity as it happens when the missile is launched from the ground. In addition, the aerial missile receives initial acceleration on a carrier airplane.

In addition, the contract on medium and short-range missiles prohibits the development of ground-based weapons with such a range of destruction.

It is worth mentioning that the new Kinzhal missile can develop the speed of up to Mach 10. The missile can be controlled throughout the flight without getting into air defense zones. The missile was designed to strike cruisers and aircraft carriers.