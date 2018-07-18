World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

New Kinzhal missile to strike aircraft carriers from distance of 1,500 km

Russia » Economics

The range of Russia's new hypersonic aerial missile Kinzhal (translates as "Dagger") is 1,500 kilometers. Thus, Kinzhal's range exceeds that of its ground-based prototype - Iskander missile - three times. Such a difference became possible owing to peculiarities of the trajectory and restrictions that ground weapons have to comply with.

New Kinzhal missile to strike aircraft carriers from distance of 1,500 km. 62637.jpeg
MiG-31 fighter aircraft with Kinzhal missile. Source: mil.ru

Kinzhal missiles will be outfitted on MiG-31K fighters, a representative of the Russian defense industry told RIA Novosti. The source said that the distance for long-range Tu-22M3 bombers will remain the same.

According to experts, such a tangible difference was made possible, because the new missile does not waste its energy to overcome gravity as it happens when the missile is launched from the ground. In addition, the aerial missile receives initial acceleration on a carrier airplane.

In addition, the contract on medium and short-range missiles prohibits the development of ground-based weapons with such a range of destruction.

It is worth mentioning that the new Kinzhal missile can develop  the speed of up to Mach 10. The missile can be controlled throughout the flight without getting into air defense zones. The missile was designed to strike cruisers and aircraft carriers.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Iskander-M Russian missiles new Russian weapons
Comments
Topical Analytics
Finance
Russia disposes of US government bonds to buy more gold
Columnists
The Dark side of the Moon and the western political circus
Columnists
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Readers' top
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki held in the cross hairs of the Russian fleet
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
News All >
New Kinzhal missile to strike aircraft carriers from distance of 1,500 km
Russian Ambassador to US speaks about aftermath of Putin-Trump summit
Beauty pageant finalist killed in Russia when selling her car
Russia's World Cup: 883 billion spent, 184 billion made
Quadrillion tons of diamonds found underneath Earth's surface
World Cup festivities sow chaos in France: Two killed, three children injured
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Does Putin trust Trump now?

Putin said that in 2016, he wanted Donald Trump to win the election: "I wanted him to win because he was talking about the normalization of the US-Russian relationship"

Does Putin trust Trump now?
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Columnists
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Politics
Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki held in the cross hairs of the Russian fleet
Columnists
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill is a hotbed of political scheemers crawling over each other to gain power and position at the expense of whatever, be it lies or anything else

Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Politics
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Politics
Russia to prove its innocence in MH17 disaster
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?

The choice of the city of Helsinki is not incidental as the capital of Finland had hosted US-Soviet negotiations on the limitation of nuclear stockpiles in 1969

Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Columnists
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Politics
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Companies
EU bans imports of all Russian poultry
Dmitry Sudakov Russia disposes of US government bonds to buy more gold Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Dark side of the Moon and the western political circus Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia? Contributor submission
Comments
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Russia's World Cup: 883 billion spent, 184 billion made
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Russian Finance Minister: Pensioners live too long
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Russian Finance Minister: Pensioners live too long
Russia's World Cup: 883 billion spent, 184 billion made
Russian Finance Minister: Pensioners live too long
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed