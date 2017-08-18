Pravda.ru

Turkey and Thailand buy Russia's bestselling helicopters

Eight Ka-32 helicopters will be delivered to Turkey and Thailand. The countries have already signed relevant contracts with the supplier - Russian Helicopters holding company.

As explained by manufacturers, Ka-32 helicopters have a vast scope of applications. "The Ka-32 is rightfully considered one of our "bestsellers" owing to its unique performance characteristics and wide application possibilities.We are proud to note that the circle of operators of this model will expand in the near future," Sergey Fomin, First Deputy General Director of the Holding said.

For the time being, Ka-32 helicopters are operated by Russia, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, China, South Korea, Indonesia and other countries. They are used in search and rescue operations, high-altitude works, fire extinguishing, cargo transportation, evacuation of patients and injured individuals, etc.

