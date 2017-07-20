Pravda.ru

News » Economics

S-500 air defence system to be delivered in 2020

20.07.2017

Pravda.Ru

 
S-500 air defence system to be delivered in 2020. 60876.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

The Russian army will receive S-500 surface-to-air missile system in 2020. Deputy head of the department at Almaz-Antey Concern for foreign economic activities, Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, told reporters that the work on the SAM goes according to schedule.

The company currently tests the anti-aircraft guided anti-missile intended to intercept targets in upper layers of the atmosphere.

According to the current state program, first ten divisions of the state-of-the-art system will begin to arrive in the Russian Armed Forces in 2015-2020.

Starting from 2019, the S-500 Prometey (Prometheus) will be shipped to the armed forces on a regular basis. The Russian army will thus receive a universal long-range and high-altitude interception system with an enhanced missile defence capability. Prometey will become the basis of the unified national anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence system.

Pravda.Ru

